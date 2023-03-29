44 Wealth Management LLC Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Tronox by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Tronox by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Tronox by 1,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Tronox by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 248,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROX. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Tronox stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.07. 106,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,403. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29). Tronox had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,457,040.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,457,040.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $455,311.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,487 shares of company stock worth $3,032,725. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

