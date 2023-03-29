44 Wealth Management LLC Has $651,000 Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Tronox by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 62,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Tronox by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 63,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Tronox Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TROX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.07. 106,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,403. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.90. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $21.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.43 million. Tronox had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,457,040.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,736,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $455,311.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,590.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,457,040.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,913.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,487 shares of company stock worth $3,032,725. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tronox

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.