44 Wealth Management LLC Has $524,000 Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

NYSE SRE traded up $2.91 on Wednesday, reaching $148.36. 234,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,148. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.45.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.