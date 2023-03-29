44 Wealth Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for 1.1% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,475. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.08. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

