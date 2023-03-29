44 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.79. The company had a trading volume of 471,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,549. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $223.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

