44 Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,804 Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 58.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 13.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.6% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 43,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,830. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $55.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silgan’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,756,565.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

