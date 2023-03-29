44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,596 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,489,249,000 after buying an additional 235,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,247,199,000 after purchasing an additional 683,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 259,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,958,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,762,000 after purchasing an additional 178,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.88.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,064. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

