43,417 Shares in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND) Bought by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.24% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,351,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,262,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $690,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,553,000.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBND traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $46.40. 8,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,281. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $49.65.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Profile

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.