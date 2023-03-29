3,568 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $107.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

