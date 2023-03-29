3,350 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in CVS Health by 38.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 145.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,302 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,197,657. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.66. The company has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

