2,442 Shares in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Purchased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,442 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 10.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in IDACORP by 7.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IDACORP by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,459,000 after buying an additional 32,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDA traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.38. 10,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,007. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average of $104.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.59.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

