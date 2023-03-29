2,046 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Acquired by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 42,171 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 216,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.28. 86,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,410. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
- Visa: Turnkey Investment to Finance Inflation-Tightened Wallets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.