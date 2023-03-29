2,046 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Acquired by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 42,171 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 216,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.28. 86,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,410. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.