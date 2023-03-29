14,956 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Avian Securities downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $723,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,126,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,607,900 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMRN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.95. 16,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.69. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

