1,475 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Acquired by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,397,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,561,000 after buying an additional 40,054 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,882,000 after buying an additional 49,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 736,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,376,000 after buying an additional 39,609 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 495,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,780,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,250,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,923. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $265.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.76.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

