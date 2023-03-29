10,150 Shares in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Bought by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LICY traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,411. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.19. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a current ratio of 12.92.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LICY. Citigroup decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

