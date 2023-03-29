1,000 Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Bought by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $511,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,205,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,495,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

IYK stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.64. 18,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,610. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.10 and its 200-day moving average is $196.33. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.78. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $178.51 and a 12 month high of $215.41.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

