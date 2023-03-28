Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 14,574 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,574 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,209. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $82.54 and a 12-month high of $110.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.47 and its 200-day moving average is $92.10. The company has a market capitalization of $876.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

