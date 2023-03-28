Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 112 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Applied Materials by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.54. 574,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,508,289. The stock has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.22 and a 200-day moving average of $102.93.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.