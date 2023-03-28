Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Cuts Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,714 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,056.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 226.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IOO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,388. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.45 and a 1-year high of $77.51. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average of $65.30.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.