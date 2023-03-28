Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Buys 6,377 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 2.4% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,854. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $49.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

