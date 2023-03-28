Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Acquires 481 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 6.3% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

QQQ stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.51. 10,240,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,390,996. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

