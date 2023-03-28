YANGAROO (CVE:YOO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 6000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

YANGAROO Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.19.

YANGAROO Company Profile



YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides work-flow management solutions for the media and entertainment ecosystem industries in Canada and the United States. It offers Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform, a cloud-based technology that provides an integrated workflow and broadcaster connected managed network for digital content delivery and related data management in the advertising, music, and entertainment award show markets.

Featured Articles

