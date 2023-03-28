WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.96.
WW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on WW International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
WW International Stock Up 6.8 %
WW opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. WW International has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International
WW International Company Profile
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.
See Also
