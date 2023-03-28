WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.96.

WW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on WW International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

WW International Stock Up 6.8 %

WW opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. WW International has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

WW International Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 42,859 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

