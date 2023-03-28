Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

Worthington Industries stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.25. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.01.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.34. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Industries

In related news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $1,084,260.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at $29,968,343.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $1,084,260.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,968,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Further Reading

