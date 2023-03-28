WOO Network (WOO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.10 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a market cap of $317.35 million and approximately $15.10 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WOO Network

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,676,217,270 tokens. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

