WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,026,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 505,833 shares.The stock last traded at $60.48 and had previously closed at $60.54.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.11. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.89.

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

