Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.36

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 180907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.49.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Wipro by 89.6% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 30,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 263.9% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 268,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 194,624 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 8.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at $3,043,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at $145,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.