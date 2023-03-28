Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on April 15th

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFCP opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

