William Blair Begins Coverage on MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MDXH. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MDxHealth from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on MDxHealth from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

MDxHealth Stock Performance

MDxHealth stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. MDxHealth has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Activity at MDxHealth

Institutional Trading of MDxHealth

In related news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,504,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,018,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDxHealth stock. MVM Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 916,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,000. MDxHealth makes up about 2.0% of MVM Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MVM Partners LLC owned about 5.63% of MDxHealth as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

Further Reading

