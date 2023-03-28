WhiteCoin Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $39.49 million and approximately $712,757.60 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00324168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012381 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00021362 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000708 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000643 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003725 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

