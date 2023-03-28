WhiteCoin One Day Volume Reaches $702,438.30 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $39.03 million and approximately $702,438.30 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00320592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012551 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00021287 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000715 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000642 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.