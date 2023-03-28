Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Bought by AMH Equity Ltd

AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems accounts for 3.0% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned 1.52% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 159.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 28,357 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 140.0% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

WPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

