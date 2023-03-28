Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Shares Up 15.6%

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Rating) shares rose 15.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 102,855 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 47,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Western Resources Trading Up 33.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$122.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Western Resources alerts:

Western Resources (TSE:WRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Western Resources Company Profile

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project covering an area of approximately 84,557 acres of crown held mineral leases and 65,305 acres of acquired freehold leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.