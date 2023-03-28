Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PAI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.69. 4,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,246. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (PAI)
