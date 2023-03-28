Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.69. 4,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,246. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

