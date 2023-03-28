Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Warwick Morley-Jepson acquired 10,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$67,000.00. In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Warwick Morley-Jepson acquired 10,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$67,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 38,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total transaction of C$282,231.79. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

TSE:WDO opened at C$7.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$6.00 and a 12-month high of C$16.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.00 million. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.0398997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

(Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.