Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.30 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

HOWL opened at $2.35 on Friday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.

Insider Transactions at Werewolf Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,853,000 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $4,095,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,701,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,599,333.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 371.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 966,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 761,883 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 59,923 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

