Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Down 3.7%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 360,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 788,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Waterdrop from $2.70 to $3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
