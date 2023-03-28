Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Down 3.7%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 360,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 788,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Waterdrop from $2.70 to $3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Waterdrop by 175.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Waterdrop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Waterdrop by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Waterdrop by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

