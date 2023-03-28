Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $35,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Connections Stock Performance

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $133.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.40. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

