Wanchain (WAN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.85 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Wanchain has a market cap of $53.50 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00060889 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00039707 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017480 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,325,709 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.