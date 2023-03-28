Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 3.2% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412,795. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $388.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average is $141.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total value of $1,323,841.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,723 shares in the company, valued at $22,086,193.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

