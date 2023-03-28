Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

WMT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.01. 1,061,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,391,478. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $388.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average of $141.46.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $612,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares in the company, valued at $40,753,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $612,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

