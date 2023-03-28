Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) received a €25.00 ($26.88) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WAC. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of WAC stock traded up €0.36 ($0.39) on Tuesday, hitting €18.66 ($20.06). The stock had a trading volume of 18,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,813. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €12.84 ($13.81) and a twelve month high of €23.00 ($24.73). The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.00.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

