vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.78 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

