VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Trading Down 4.1%

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.84. 178,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 404,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.24 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in VIZIO by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VIZIO by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,419,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,627,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VIZIO by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,932,000 after purchasing an additional 173,587 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in VIZIO by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,671,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after purchasing an additional 750,702 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in VIZIO by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,125,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 125,486 shares during the period. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

