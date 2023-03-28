Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITLGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VITL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $622.66 million, a PE ratio of 745.87 and a beta of 0.75. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after acquiring an additional 524,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,741,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after acquiring an additional 162,786 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,247,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,609,000 after acquiring an additional 36,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

