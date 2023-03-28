Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSTO. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,992,000 after acquiring an additional 140,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,409,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,084,000 after purchasing an additional 160,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,160,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,097,000 after buying an additional 41,501 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VSTO opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

