Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) vs. Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Head to Head Contrast

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) and Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virgin Orbit and Garmin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit $7.39 million 24.43 -$157.29 million ($0.56) -0.96 Garmin $4.86 billion 3.80 $973.59 million $5.04 19.13

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit. Virgin Orbit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garmin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Virgin Orbit has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garmin has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

11.4% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Garmin shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Garmin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Virgin Orbit and Garmin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 1 0 0 0 1.00 Garmin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virgin Orbit presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,859.69%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than Garmin.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Orbit and Garmin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit -546.24% -128.75% -64.94% Garmin 20.03% 16.41% 12.86%

Summary

Garmin beats Virgin Orbit on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing. The Outdoor segment offers products designed for use in outdoor activities such as Outdoor Handhelds, Adventure Watches, Golf Devices, Dog Tracking & Training Device, Garmin Connect & Garmin Connect Mobile, and Connect IQ. The Fitness segment refers to the products designed for use in fitness and activity tracking such as Running & Multi-Sport Watches, Cycling Computers, Power Meters, Safety & Awareness, and Activity Tracking Devices. The Auto OEM and Consumer Auto segments offer products designed for use in the auto market such as Personal Navigation Devices, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, and Cameras. The Aviation segment provides solutions to aircraft manufacturers, existing aircraft owners and operators, as well as governm

