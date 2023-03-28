Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 98.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 65.4 %

NASDAQ:VKTX traded up $5.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.08. 53,818,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,826,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 143,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 259,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.