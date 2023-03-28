Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.75) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.89) EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.40.
Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of VTYX opened at $34.81 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of -0.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
