Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

